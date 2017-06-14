Caliber Collision Collects 3.2 Million Meals to Help Feed Kids this Summer

More than 40 food banks across the country will be able to help ensure that at-risk kids in their communities do not go hungry this summer, thanks to a five-week nationwide food drive by Caliber Collision Centers that resulted in a record-breaking 3.2 million meals.

Over the past six years, Caliber Collision’s annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive has collected thousands of pounds of food and over $1.2 million in cash, resulting in more than 10.1 million meals for food banks in the communities it serves across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Caliber Collision’s Food Drive is an all-volunteer, grassroots effort by its 10,600 associates, who rallied and challenged their local communities, business partners and each other to donate cash and food to support local food banks.

“We are proud of the passion and dedication of our associates who are driven to give back to their local communities,” said Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber Collision. “It is this commitment to serve that inspires our teammates to continue breaking Caliber’s Rhythm Restoration Food Drive record, year after year, to help combat childhood hunger.”

Caliber’s Food Drive is the largest effort in the collision industry, according to the company. Colorful food collection bins and displays were set up at Caliber’s 500-plus locations to inspire teammates, partners and customers to donate food items. The centers also engaged their local communities through a variety of fundraising events such as car shows, auctions, dunk tanks, head shaving, pie throwing and other fundraising opportunities.

“On behalf of the hungry in our communities, we thank all the Caliber associates and generous donors,” said Francie Cooper from the Tarrant Area Food Bank in Texas, one of the more than 40 nationwide food banks supported by Caliber’s efforts. “One out of five children in the U.S. worry about where they will get their next meal, especially during the summer. We couldn’t do what we do to help these children and their families without Caliber’s amazing and generous support.”