ago

Caliber Collision Collects 4.3 Million Meals for Needy Kids

Caliber Collision teammates nationwide helped to collect a record 4.3 million meals during their 7th Annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive to feed at-risk children over the summer months.

Cash and food items collected from Caliber’s Rhythm Restoration Food Drive will help 53 regional food banks replenish and stock their pantries over the summer months when demand is highest for families with children who do not have access to school lunches. According to Feeding America, of the 22 million children who receive free and reduced-price lunches during the school year, only four million continue to receive subsidized meals over the summer months.

What started out as a regional grassroots effort has now grown into an industry-wide campaign involving each of Caliber Collision’s 576 locations in 18 states. Caliber Collision’s food drive was supported by more than 100 local, regional and national business partners across the Caliber network.

“Our teammates set a lofty goal to collect 3.7 million meals over six weeks,” said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision CEO. “Then, they bested their best by rallying their center teammates, our valued customers and business partners from every area of our company. We are incredibly proud of our teammates who are truly inspired to serve, and grateful for the generous support from our customers and partners who joined us in our commitment to help reduce childhood hunger during the summer months.”

Over the past seven years, Caliber Collision’s annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive has become the largest food drive effort in the collision industry, collecting thousands of pounds of food and more than $1.8 million in cash, resulting in more than 14 million meals donated to 53 food banks across the U.S.

