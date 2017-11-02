Caliber Collision Creates New Executive Roles to Accelerate Teammate and Client Satisfaction

Caliber Collision announced two promotions to the executive leadership team, effective Nov. 1.

Promoted from senior vice president of operations to chief talent officer is David Goldstein, a 20-year veteran of Caliber. A graduate of the UCLA Anderson Executive Program in 2015, David has more than 30 years of collision repair experience, as he rapidly ascended from a body technician to center manager to senior vice president overseeing more than 167 locations across California.

“As a company dedicated to restoring the rhythm of lives, we focus on our teammates first who represent the single most important asset in our growing organization,” said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision CEO. “David’s leadership skills, proven operational expertise and ability to develop people will serve to further inspire and engage our teammates as he takes the reins of our overall talent management strategy. David’s promotion represents our continued commitment to have the best-trained, most satisfied teammates in the industry.”

Also promoted is Shawn Hezar, senior vice president – strategic accounts, who now will serve as chief client officer. Hezar will be responsible to ensure Caliber is exceeding the expectations of our strategic partners in the increasingly complicated collision repair industry. Hezar’s experience runs the gamut from operations to client services to OEM certifications.

“With more than 30 years of hands-on experience in the collision repair industry, Hezar has grown to become the consummate leader of our strategic client relationships as we work to improve customer and client satisfaction across 527 Caliber locations,” added Grimshaw.

Goldstein and Hezar will report directly to Grimshaw.