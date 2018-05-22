Caliber Collision Golf Tournament Raises $120,000 for National Food Drive, Recycled Rides

Caliber Collision teammates, partners and friends played their hearts out at the third annual Caliber Classic and raised more than $120,000 to help the Caliber Collision Centers Foundation benefactor programs.

Proceeds from the May 7 golf tournament will support the Annual Caliber Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, which provides more than 3 million meals each year to 58 food banks across the United States, as well as the Recycled Rides program. Caliber will gift more than 80 fully restored vehicles this year to military veterans, active-duty service members and deserving local community members in need of reliable transportation.

“Caliber Collision is committed to giving back as we become a part of the fabric in every community we serve,” said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber CEO. “I am humbled and grateful to our colleagues, partners and teammates who generously supported the Caliber Collision Centers Foundation.”

Key sponsors of the 3rd Annual Caliber Classic Golf Tournament included: