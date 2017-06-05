Caliber Collision Opens 500th Location

Caliber Collision Centers celebrated a major milestone in the company’s history with the opening of its 500th location.

The milestone came with the opening of Caliber’s newest facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Caliber Collision’s 500 centers are located across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

“The continued growth of our company is a direct result of the dedication of our 10,600 teammates to restore the rhythm of life for our customers, teammates, partners and the communities we serve,” said Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber Collision. “Their commitment to serve while exceeding our customer expectations is what fuels our continued growth across the U.S. as we become the collision repair provider of choice in every community we serve.”

Caliber’s commitment to serve also includes community involvement programs such as the Caliber Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, which annually raises millions of meals to feed children during summer months, the company noted.

Through its Recycled Rides program in partnership with the National Auto Body Council, Caliber teammates donate personal time to repair and gift vehicles to families in need of reliable transportation. Over the past five years, Caliber has gifted more than 150 cars to primarily active military and veteran families across the United States.

As part of the company’s commitment to support military service members, Caliber recently launched its Changing Lanes program, which provides no-cost collision repair career training to soldiers transitioning from active duty to civilian life.

“We are proud and humbled reaching this 500-location milestone, and thank our customers, business partners and teammates who have all contributed to the continued success of our company,” said Mark Sanders, president and chief operating officer of Caliber Collision.