Caliber Collision Opens 600th Location

Caliber Collision announced it celebrated a major milestone in the company’s history with the opening of its 600th location in Virginia Beach, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 22. Caliber’s 600 centers are located across 19 states and the District of Columbia.

“The continued growth of our company is a direct result of the dedication of our 12,400 teammates to restore the rhythm of life for our customers, teammates, partners and communities across America,” said Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber Collision. “Their commitment to consistently exceed customer expectations is what fuels our continued growth across the U.S. as we become the collision repair provider and employer of choice in every community we serve.”

Caliber’s commitment to the community includes programs such as their Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, which annually raises millions of meals to feed children during summer months. In the past seven years, Caliber has collected more than 14 million meals for kids.

Through its Recycled Rides program, Caliber teammates donate personal time to repair and gift vehicles to families in need of reliable transportation. With the support of their local partners, Caliber has gifted more than 250 cars over the past six years to primarily active military and veteran families across the U.S.

As part of the company’s commitment to support military service members, Caliber operates its Changing Lanes program in three U.S. markets, an educational program that provides soldiers transitioning from active duty to civilian life with no-cost training for a rewarding career in the collision repair industry.

“We are proud and humbled to reach this 600th location milestone, and would like to thank our customers, clients, partners and teammates who have all contributed to the continued success of our company,” said Mark Sanders, president and chief operating officer of Caliber Collision.