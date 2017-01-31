Caliber Collision Recognized as Employer of the Year by Lincoln College of Technology

Lincoln College of Technology in Denver announced that it has named Caliber Collision as Employer of the Year.

According to Ken Phipps, director of career services at Lincoln Tech, the award is in recognition of the numerous opportunities Caliber Collision has presented over the years to the school’s students and graduates as they prepare for a career in the collision industry.

Caliber’s commitment to help provide students with career choices includes participation in the school’s many career fairs, on-campus interviews, frequent behind-the-scenes tours of Caliber Collision facilities, and personal, valuable one-on-one meetings with Caliber’s managers and technicians for real-world experiences.

Caliber is also a key contributor to Lincoln Tech’s Program Advisory Committee (PAC) program, in which business mentors meet regularly with students to review their curriculum and offer suggestions to help ensure students are on track with courses and training that are most relevant for their chosen field.

“We are honored to receive this award and are proud of the partnership with Lincoln Tech to provide a new generation of professionals with training and employment opportunities in the fast-growing collision repair industry,” said Rusty Barsanti, senior vice president of operations for Caliber. “As the largest collision repair company with 474 locations throughout the country, we continually welcome additional teammates as we continue to grow into the collision repair provider of choice in every community we serve.”

Locally, Caliber Collision has 18 centers in the Denver area, and 24 throughout Colorado.