Body Shop Business
People/Robert Huggins
ago

Caliber Collision Salutes Army Veteran Robert Huggins

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Acrylic Urethane Clearcoat Helps Improve Cycle Time

Caliber Collision Salutes Army Veteran Robert Huggins

Maaco Honors Customers, Veterans Who Are Franchisees

SEMA Accepting Applications for 2018 Memorial Scholarship Fund

3M Automotive Aftermarket Division Treating Military Veterans, Students to NASCAR Trip

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

Caliber Collision is saluting U.S. Army veteran and Caliber employee Robert Huggins.

Huggins, a Caliber body technician, served four years as an M1 Abrams tank mechanic.

“While serving, his career as a soldier was sadly cut short due to an injury, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to serve his country and fellow soldiers,” Caliber says in a Facebook post.

In addition to being a body tech for nearly five years, Huggins now is the head trainer of Caliber’s Changing Lanes program in Fort Hood, Texas, where he helps veterans find jobs.

As we wrap up our week of honoring Caliber veterans, we’d like to highlight Robert Huggins, a U.S. Army veteran who…

Posted by Caliber Collision on Friday, November 10, 2017

Show Full Article