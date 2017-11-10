Caliber Collision Salutes Army Veteran Robert Huggins

Caliber Collision is saluting U.S. Army veteran and Caliber employee Robert Huggins.

Huggins, a Caliber body technician, served four years as an M1 Abrams tank mechanic.

“While serving, his career as a soldier was sadly cut short due to an injury, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to serve his country and fellow soldiers,” Caliber says in a Facebook post.

In addition to being a body tech for nearly five years, Huggins now is the head trainer of Caliber’s Changing Lanes program in Fort Hood, Texas, where he helps veterans find jobs.