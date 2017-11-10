Caliber Collision Salutes Army Veteran Robert Huggins
Caliber Collision is saluting U.S. Army veteran and Caliber employee Robert Huggins.
Huggins, a Caliber body technician, served four years as an M1 Abrams tank mechanic.
“While serving, his career as a soldier was sadly cut short due to an injury, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to serve his country and fellow soldiers,” Caliber says in a Facebook post.
In addition to being a body tech for nearly five years, Huggins now is the head trainer of Caliber’s Changing Lanes program in Fort Hood, Texas, where he helps veterans find jobs.
Posted by Caliber Collision on Friday, November 10, 2017