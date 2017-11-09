Caliber Collision Salutes Navy Veteran Brad Chappell

Caliber Collision is saluting U.S. Navy veteran and Caliber employee Brad Chappell.

Chappell, the manager of strategic accounts for Caliber, served in the U.S. Navy for four years. During his service, he earned a National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal and a Kuwaiti Liberation Medal by King Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

“For the last five years, Brad has been the manager of strategic accounts at Caliber, and we couldn’t be prouder to call him one of our own,” Caliber says in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.