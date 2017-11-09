Body Shop Business
People/Brad Chappell
ago

Caliber Collision Salutes Navy Veteran Brad Chappell

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Caliber Collision Salutes Navy Veteran Brad Chappell

Parker Auto Body Featured in Louisiana TV News Piece on Photo Estimating

Boyd Group’s Q3 Financial Results Take a Hit from Hurricanes

Houston Auto Body Association Encourages Members to Complete Insurer Report Card

Nation’s First Driverless Shuttle Involved in Collision – in First Hour of Service

Pennsylvania Body Shop Owner Ron Perretta Files Second Lawsuit Against Insurers

Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

AkzoNobel, Axalta Mulling ‘Merger of Equals’

The John Eagle Collision Case: A Review

Attorney Todd Tracy to Discuss John Eagle Lawsuit at SEMA Show

Caliber Collision is saluting U.S. Navy veteran and Caliber employee Brad Chappell.

Chappell, the manager of strategic accounts for Caliber, served in the U.S. Navy for four years. During his service, he earned a National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal and a Kuwaiti Liberation Medal by King Fahd of Saudi Arabia.

“For the last five years, Brad has been the manager of strategic accounts at Caliber, and we couldn’t be prouder to call him one of our own,” Caliber says in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.

Show Full Article