Caliber Collision is saluting U.S. Navy veteran and Caliber employee Ken Wetta.

Wetta, a service advisor at Caliber Collision’s Cedar Park, Texas, facility, served on the TACAMO squadron VQ-4 for five years before joining the company, according to Caliber.

“We are honored to not only call Ken our teammate, but also one of our nation’s heroes,” Caliber says in a Nov. 7 Facebook post. “Thank you, Ken.”