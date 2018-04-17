Caliber Collision Says “Fill ‘er Up” with Donations for 7th Annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive

Caliber Collision is asking its customers, business partners and the public to “fill ‘er up” by donating grocery bags full of food during its 7th Annual Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, starting now through May 11.

Donations from Caliber’s food drive will help stock the shelves of nearly 60 food banks across the country during the summer months when many children who typically rely on school lunches go hungry when school is out.

“We’re asking our communities to help us fill local food banks and fill those kids’ tanks so they do not spend the summer running on empty,” said Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber Collision. “At Caliber, our purpose is to restore the rhythm of life for our customers, and we are equally committed to help restore the rhythm of regular meals for at-risk children over the summer.”

Collection centers for food donations are located at each of Caliber’s 560-plus center locations across 17 states and the District of Columbia. Online donations can also be made at CaliberDonations.com.

Last year’s company-wide food drive, involving Caliber’s more than 10,000 teammates, resulted in nearly 3.5 million meals, and the company’s goal is to exceed that amount this year.

Currently, 22 million students across the country rely on reduced-price or free school lunches through the National School Lunch Program. According to Feeding America, one in five children in the U.S. live in food insecure households, which means they lack consistent access to enough food.