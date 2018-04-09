California Autobody Association Executive Director David McClune Retires

After 17 years, David McClune has stepped down from his position as executive director of the California Autobody Association (CAA) to focus on his health and family, the association said.

Don Feeley has resigned from the Executive Committee and will be serving as the interim executive director while the association forms an ad hoc committee to search for a permanent full-time executive director.

Ted Stein, past president, will be filling Feeley’s vacated position on the Executive Committee on an interim basis, the association noted.

“We appreciate David’s dedication to the California Auto Body Association and we thank him for his dedication and many years of service,” CAA President Kathy Mello said. “The board and l will continue to work to improve the collision repair industry in California and we look forward to further serving our members.”

Feeley, the Executive Committee and an administrative assistant will handle the association’s day-to-day operations.

The next quarterly meeting will be held on May 4-5 in San Diego. The association said it is finalizing the details and will publicize them in the next week.

Information on the meeting and the executive director position also will be posted to the association’s website.