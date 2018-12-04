California Highway Patrol Maneuvers to Stop Speeding Tesla with Sleeping Driver

A Tesla was cruising down Highway 101 in Redwood City, Calif., early one morning when a highway patrol officer pulled alongside it and realized the driver of the Tesla was asleep at the wheel, according to an LA Times article.

After the vehicle failed to stop when officers sounding their sirens and lights, the patrol car called for backup and invented a new highway traffic control maneuver. According to the article, officers realized that the Tesla must be on autopilot and, to stop the vehicle, one patrol car tailed the Tesla while the other moved in front of the car, gradually making it slow to a stop.

The sensors in the Tesla Model S used in the semi-autonomous autopilot function worked like they were supposed to and slowed to avoid hitting the officers car in front of the vehicle.

Once completely stopped, the driver was roused from his sleep and taken to a nearby gas station for a DUI test, where he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the article.

