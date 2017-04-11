Body Shop Business
Cambridge Automotive Group Opens New Maaco Location in Kingman, Ariz.

Cambridge Automotive Group, the largest Maaco franchisee in North America, recently opened a new Maaco store in Kingman, Ariz.

The group co-hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Kingman Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the occasion.

In addition to providing an economic boost to Kingman, the new Maaco store plans to participate in community events and be an active member of the Chamber of Commerce. The store already partnered with the Boys and Girld Club of Kingman to be a sponsor for 2017.

“Maaco Kingman is proud to bring jobs to this community, and continue to grow and employ even more people,” said Jason Eagar, director of operations for Cambridge Automotive Group.  “We are focused on helping the Kingman economy by buying parts and materials from local businesses. Currently, Maaco Kingman is the only paint and body shop in the area that offers choices to its customers.”

Maaco Kingman plans to offer several specials throughout the year on customer auto body repair and paint needs.

 

