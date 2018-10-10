Body Shop Business
Products/Diagnostics
ago

CanDo International Introduces Passenger Car and Light Truck Scan Tool with Remote Diagnostics

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CIECA Adds EMACS Management Systems as Corporate Member.

Mitchell 1 Recognized for Enhancing Repair Business Productivity

Polyvance Announces Support of I-CAR’s Sustaining Partner Program

CanDo International Introduces Passenger Car and Light Truck Scan Tool with Remote Diagnostics

Auto Body Shop Creates Management Software...for Auto Body Shops

Pennsylvania Auto Body Shop Ordered to Pay Thousands in Back Pay, Damages

Results of Latest Crash Test by Attorney Todd Tracy Unveiled at Texas Auto Body Trade Show

Mitchell Industry Trends Report: 10 Estimating Tips

Mitchell Industry Trends Report: Photo-Based Estimating Seeing Exponential Growth

AkzoNobel Closes Sale of Specialty Chemicals to The Carlyle Group and GIC

The CanDo C-Pro is a fully loaded, full-functionality scan tool complete with bi-directional controls, special test functions and a full suite of activations and service resets. Packaged in an eight-inch Android tablet that connects to the vehicle via Bluetooth, has Wi-Fi connectivity to the internet, is intuitive to use and easy to update, the C-Pro also includes a remote diagnostics function that allows their technicians to remote into the C-Pro, regardless of where it may be. European, Asian and domestic passenger cars and light trucks are fully covered. For more information, visit http://candointl.com/.

Show Full Article