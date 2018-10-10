CanDo International Introduces Passenger Car and Light Truck Scan Tool with Remote Diagnostics

The CanDo C-Pro is a fully loaded, full-functionality scan tool complete with bi-directional controls, special test functions and a full suite of activations and service resets. Packaged in an eight-inch Android tablet that connects to the vehicle via Bluetooth, has Wi-Fi connectivity to the internet, is intuitive to use and easy to update, the C-Pro also includes a remote diagnostics function that allows their technicians to remote into the C-Pro, regardless of where it may be. European, Asian and domestic passenger cars and light trucks are fully covered. For more information, visit http://candointl.com/.