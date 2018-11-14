CAPA Announces New Standard for Aftermarket Exterior Cameras

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has approved a new standard, CAPA Standard 702, for exterior cameras.

The standard, which currently applies to rear-view cameras only but may be expanded to include side- and front-view cameras in the future, includes requirements for: image quality, ingress protection, electric components, mechanics, performance, material identification, dimensions, appearance, function, construction, retaining features, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and vehicle test fit (VTF).

In May 2018, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) implemented requirements that all new cars sold in the U.S. come with rear-view cameras as standard equipment. Certification of aftermarket exterior cameras will help to ensure that vehicles equipped with aftermarket replacement exterior cameras are comparable to original car company service (CCS) parts, and do not take vehicle systems out of original compliance as certified by the OEM. To ensure this, CAPA 702 includes demonstrated compliance to applicable sections of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard no. 111 for rear visibility.

“CAPA’s comprehensive testing program provides the repair industry with reliable, trusted means in identifying quality replacement parts,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of CAPA. “We are pleased to use our experience and expertise to provide the industry with a standard to help ensure the safety and quality of exterior cameras as their use continues to grow.”

Manufacturers wishing for more information about the standard, or to have their cameras certified by CAPA, can contact Jillian Rahal at (616) 656-7401 or [email protected]. Information can also be found by visiting www.CAPAcertified.org.