CAPA Releases New Online Complaint Form

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced the release of its updated online complaint form. In response to market feedback, users now have the ability to upload and submit complaint part photos through CAPA’s website.

CAPA’s unique complaint program was developed more than 25 years ago to allow the market to provide input on the quality of CAPA Certified aftermarket parts.

“CAPA continually monitors the quality of parts certified to the CAPA standard and is pro-active in soliciting industry feedback through the Quality Complaint Program. This is an important tool for investigating certified parts which do not meet customer expectations,” said Deborah Klouser, CAPA’s director of operations. “We encourage repair shops and all other stakeholders to report any complaints about CAPA Certified parts to CAPA.”

The complaint form can be found at the CAPA website.

