I-Car Announces 2017 International Board of Directors and Executive Committee

I-CAR announced its 2017 International Board of Directors and Executive Committee after its strategic planning session and annual membership meeting in La Jolla, Calif.

The Board of Directors is comprised of representatives from six industry segments: collision repair; insurance; OEM vehicle manufacturers; equipment, tools and supplies; education, training and research; and related industry services.

James Roach of American Honda will lead as chair of the Executive Committee. In addition, the following people will serve on the committee:

Timothy O’Day , Gerber Collision & Glass (vice chair)

, Gerber Collision & Glass (vice chair) Ron Vincenzi , Oakland Auto Body, A Cook’s Collision (treasurer)

, Oakland Auto Body, A Cook’s Collision (treasurer) Mark Woirol , Tech-Cor (secretary)

, Tech-Cor (secretary) Kyle Thompson , USAA (member-at-large)

, USAA (member-at-large) Mark Allen , Audi of America (member-at-large)

, Audi of America (member-at-large) Joseph Laurentino, National General Insurance (immediate past chair)

The remaining directors are:

Mark Algie , 3M

, 3M Stacy Bartnik , ITW Evercoat, Education Foundation representative

, ITW Evercoat, Education Foundation representative John Donley , IAnet

, IAnet John Eck , General Motors

, General Motors Daniel Friedman , Enterprise Holdings

, Enterprise Holdings Jim Guthrie , Car Crafters

, Car Crafters Tim Hession , GEICO

, GEICO Robert Hills , Universal Technical Institute

, Universal Technical Institute Sandee Lindorfer , Allstate Insurance

, Allstate Insurance Richard Perry , Chief Automotive Technologies

, Chief Automotive Technologies Roy Schnepper , Butler’s Collision

, Butler’s Collision Randy Stabler , Pride Collision Centers

, Pride Collision Centers Marcy Tieger , Symphony Advisors

, Symphony Advisors Gary Wano , GW & Son Auto Body

, GW & Son Auto Body Michele Wyatt, Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance

“Every vehicle owner expects that their collision-damaged vehicle will be properly and safely repaired,” said Jim Roach, chair of the I-CAR International Board of Directors. “Our industry is obliged to meet these expectations. And an ever-changing and more sophisticated vehicle technology compels I-CAR to work even harder to make sure that our industry has the information, knowledge and skills required to perform complete, safe and quality repairs. The I-CAR Board of Directors is resolutely committed to this important goal.”

The board sets the overall strategic direction for I-CAR and assists in obtaining resources in support of the I-CAR mission.

