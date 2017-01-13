I-CAR Announces Additions to Management Staff

I-CAR announced it has made key industry-facing and management team additions that are working to expand and improve its industry support initiatives. Here’s a recap of additions in 2016:

Armin Price, manager, Business Development – Price is an accomplished sales leader and is well recognized by the industry. He spent 17 years at Mitchell International in a variety of roles including regional sales manager, director of field sales, senior director of national accounts and vice president of electronics division. He was vice president of business development at PartsCheck Live and most recently was vice president of network development and marketing at Fix Auto USA.

Aleyna Richardson, manager, Financial and Operational Analysis – Richardson has many years of experience in leadership positions in the financial industry. Prior to joining I-CAR, she served in a variety of senior financial management roles for Aon Corporation including director of finance, senior manager of planning and management reporting, and regional finance manager. Richardson also previously served as director of financial and operational analysis for CCC Information Services Inc.

Keith Going, south west regional manager – Going has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, including work in field claims for both Prudential Insurance and Liberty Mutual Insurance. He most recently spent six years as senior director of insurance relations and national program manager for nationwide insurance at CARSTAR, and had also spent three years as business development manager for the CARSTAR of Arizona Business Group. Going has held I-CAR Platinum recognition and held several industry certifications. He also served as the chairman of the I-CAR Committee in the Phoenix, Ariz., market.

Terry Ticel, south central regional manager – Ticel also joins I-CAR after previously being involved with the organization. He has a long history in the industry including work as the market development manager at 3M Automotive Aftermarket and as a territory sales manager at National Oak Distributors. Ticel was an I-CAR instructor for more than a decade and was named the North Central Region Instructor of the Year in 2004.

Mark Bochenek, OEM business development manager – Bochenek is charged with managing I-CAR’s relationships with OEMs and comes to I-CAR with many years of experience in leadership roles in the automotive, transportation and tech industries. He has served as the business development manager with TTi Global, the director of staffing at Eicher Engineering Solutions, enterprise program manager at Yoh Talent Solutions, president of Ricardo MEDA, client executive at SPX Valley Forge and director, sales operations at MSX International. Bochenek is based in the Detroit, Mich., area.

Brad Gutcher, manager, Insurance Segment – Gutcher comes to I-CAR after 14 years at Nationwide Insurance in various roles, including director of claims strategic initiatives and director of claims training. He also served 26 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as captain. Gutcher was president of the Society of Insurance Trainers and Educators (SITE) in 2014-2015, and served as a board member of the organization. Gutcher is based in Columbus, Ohio, and focuses on I-CAR’s relationships with insurers.

Jacki Nardiello, digital marketing content manager – Nardiello brings several years of experience in marketing to I-CAR including work as the associate marketing manager of Robert Bosch Tool Corporation and time as the associate marketing manager and public relations, advertising and content manager of Klein Tools.

Andy Dolan, marketing communications manager – Prior to joining I-CAR, Dolan spent more than two decades in marketing and communications roles in higher education, including director of marketing and external relations officer at Rock Valley College and executive director of public relations and marketing at Northwestern Michigan College.