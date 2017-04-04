I-CAR CEO to Discuss Industry Globalization at Australia’s Collision Repair Expo

John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, will have an important message for attendees of the 2017 Collision Repair Expo in Melbourne, Australia.

On April 7, Van Alstyne will address the collision repair industry’s critical need to make the commitment to developing and maintaining the vital knowledge and skills needed to repair vehicles of today and tomorrow.

“New vehicle designs and technologies are being introduced at a rapid pace, and the collision repair industry is at a crossroads,” said Van Alstyne. “The knowledge and skills gaps among technicians are scaling globally at a rapid pace. A commitment to training is the only way our industry can perform complete, safe and quality repairs around the world.”

Van Alstyne’s presentation, “Globalization Impact Explained,” will provide the Collision Repair Expo audience:

A comprehensive overview of the challenges associated with the “Technical Tsunami”

Perspectives on trends and issues that affect the collision repair industry globally

A snapshot of what I-CAR is doing in the global markets it serves to address this challenge

The documented ROI that training generates for repairers, insurance carriers and OEMs

The discussion is designed to inspire others around the world to think through similar local solutions. I-CAR delivers its services and training throughout the United States, and licenses its programs for distribution in global markets, currently throughout Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The Collision Repair Expo is Australia’s most comprehensive exhibition of body finishing materials, crash repair equipment and tools. Hosted every two years by the Australian Automotive Aftermarket Association, this year’s expo is co-located with the Australian Auto Aftermarket Expo and will feature a combined total of 400 exhibits over nearly five acres of display space.

During the Expo, I-CAR Australia will be offering courses on understanding a learning culture and hiring to support a learning culture.

This is Van Alstyne’s second international address within the last 12 months. Last May, he spoke at the 2016 International Bodyshop Industry Symposium in Barcelona, Spain, on the topic of “Knowledge and Skills: The Requisite Foundation for Repair Excellence.”