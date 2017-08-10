I-CAR Clarifies Additional Nissan/Infiniti Calibration Requirements

Steering-angle sensors, power windows and navigation systems are among the additional items on Nissan and Infiniti vehicles that might require a calibration or initialization after removal, replacement or when the battery is disconnected, according to I-CAR.

Power lift gates, HVAC systems and idle air volume on Nissan and Infiniti vehicles also might require calibration or initialization after removal or a collision, I-CAR explains on its Repairability Technical Support portal.

“There are many more systems that may need to be calibrated after removal or a collision,” I-CAR says. “Make sure to check the repair manual to know what systems may be affected by the repairs that you are performing to ensure a complete, safe and quality repair.”

Although collision repairers have welcomed the addition of I-CAR’s OEM Calibration Requirements Search tool, there’s been some confusion regarding what’s included in the search tool, I-CAR points out.

The search tool is designed to provide information on the calibration requirements needed for vehicles equipped with advance driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and collision braking.

However, the OEM Calibration Requirements Search tool does not include information on occupant classification systems, steering-angle sensors, battery disconnects and other calibrations and initializations required when not related directly to ADAS.

I-CAR has run a series of articles highlighting the additional calibration requirements for various automotive brands.