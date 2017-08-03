Body Shop Business
Car Guys Collision Repair Acquires 12th Florida Facility

Car Guys Collision Repair announced that it has acquired Marion Auto Body in Belleview, Fla., its 12th body shop.

The shop has been serving the Belleview area since 1984.

“The former owner, Mitch Miracle, has owned the location since 1997, and has done an excellent job serving the local community, his DRP and dealership partners,” said D.J. Mitchell, vice president of Car Guys. “We are eager to pick up where Mitch left off, and continue to provide excellent customer service to the fast-growing community.”

Marion Auto Body is the fifth acquisition that Car Guys has made this year. The company owns and operates locations in Crystal River, Lady Lake, The Villages, East Ocala, West Ocala, Homosassa, Palm Harbor, Clearwater, Lakeland, Tampa, Spring Hill and Belleview.

