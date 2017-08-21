Body Shop Business
Car Guys Collision Repair Acquires Gunder’s Auto Center in Lakeland, Fla.

Car Guys Collision Repair announced that it has acquired Gunder’s Auto Center in Lakeland, Fla., its 13th body shop.

The Gunder family has been in the automotive and collision repair business in Lakeland since 1969.

According to Car Guys, Ray Gunder has a reputation “for going toe-to-toe with any insurance company he felt was not paying to repair his customers’ vehicles properly.”

“While we have a much different working relationship with the insurance industry, there are many similarities between Car Guys Collision Repair and Gunder’s Auto Center,” said D.J. Mitchell, director of operations for Car Guys. “We both expect a high level of quality and customer service. We are both family-owned companies that truly value our employees. We are extremely honored that Ray and Deanie trust my father and I with their family business.”

The acquisition is Car Guys’ second in Lakeland. The company owns and operates repair facilities in Crystal River, Lady Lake, The Villages, East Ocala, West Ocala, Homosassa, Palm Harbor, Clearwater, Lakeland, Tampa, Spring Hill and Belleview.

 

 

 

 

