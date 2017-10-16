I-CAR Introduces New ‘Driving the Conversation’ Podcast Series

I-CAR is introducing a series of podcasts called “Driving the Conversation.”

The series includes informative and engaging discussions from industry thought leaders on noteworthy topics, I-CAR said.

Hosted by I-CAR, the podcast series features industry leaders providing their view on a variety of topics related to the transformative and rapid changes within the collision repair industry. The audio series offers listeners access to current and valuable information to give them better insights into the opportunities and challenges facing the collision repair industry.

The conversations leverage education and knowledge for the benefit of business owners and executives.

“We are confident that listeners will find the new podcast series to be a valuable resource,” said John Van Alstyne, I-CAR CEO and president. “They can expect to hear about how I-CAR is supporting the collision repair industry with innovative solutions to help them navigate the many ongoing technical challenges.”

The first episode of the series, entitled “The Future of Diagnostics,” offers reflection and perspective on one of the most pressing issues industrywide. It is hosted by Elise Quadrozzi, I-CAR’s vice president of education and& technical services.

The episode features Jake Rodenroth, director of client services, Collision Diagnostics Services, Plano, Texas; Mike Anderson, president/owner of Collision Advice Consulting, Alexandria, Va.; and Gerry Poirier, national APD strategy manager, Farmers Insurance, Atlanta.

The discussion centers on perspectives from industry thought leaders regarding the concerns, needs, solutions and advancements related to diagnostics.

“These podcasts bring together a multitude of industry resources so that listeners can anticipate a surge of relevant and accessible information,” I-CAR noted.

Listeners can subscribe to the podcast series on iTunes or Google Play Music.