I-CAR Launches 13 New Electrical and Diagnostic Courses

I-CAR has launched 13 new courses as additions to its Electrical & Diagnostic curriculum.

The courses were developed in response to the collision repair industry’s need to understand both the why and the how of diagnostics, I-CAR noted.

As the technology in vehicles has increased, identifying the required repair has become more complex. Modern diagnostic tools help, but technicians still need training to know when and how to use them. And, with potentially as many as 100 diagnostic trouble codes (DTC), understanding the information that is related to the current repair requires up-to-date knowledge and experience.

The new I-CAR courses will help determine the best approach for diagnostics and train technicians, estimators and appraisers on implementing proper diagnostics techniques and procedures for complete, safe and quality repairs, according to I-CAR. They will cover:

Diagnostics, repair and calibration of electronic systems

Mechanical access, diagnostics and repair

Vehicle communication network identification

“If you haven’t incorporated collision repair diagnostics into your repair process already, it’s time,” said Josh McFarlin, I-CAR director of curriculum and product development. “Technicians need these courses to get up to speed on diagnostics methods and technologies. I-CAR works with OEMs and diagnostic tool providers to ensure the industry gets the best information out to the industry.”

The new courses are available today. To register for the new Electrical and Diagnostic courses, or for information on I-CAR’s full training portfolio, visit www.i-car.com.