I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

Collision repair can’t start repairing unless the estimator has earned the customer’s keys. To better equip collision repairers with the knowledge and skills they need to develop and present quality repair estimates, I-CAR has launched a new course that explores the estimator professional development program (PDP) role.

“The Art and Science of Estimator Interactions” will allow students to participate in activities that will sharpen their skills in communication, conflict resolution, estimating and customer service, according to I-CAR.

“These traits are important in the repair process, as the estimator ensures that customers fully understand the work that needs to be done, and they and the insurance company approve the estimate,” I-CAR added in a news release.

The four-hour class will take place in the classroom, led by I-CAR instructors. The topics will include how to properly communicate with the customer and the insurance company, how to complete the estimate and how to obtain estimate approval.

“I-CAR understands the collision repair process starts the minute the customer calls or brings their vehicle into a shop,” said I-CAR Director of Curriculum and Product Development Josh McFarlin. “Knowing how to give a proper and accurate estimate, all while maintaining excellent customer service, is a key part to gaining and maintaining business profitability.”

After completing the course, students will be able to use thorough documentation, photos and effective communication to apply the art and science of estimating, according to I-CAR.

The course fulfills new-technology training requirements and serves as an annual training option for the estimator role.

“The Art and Science of Estimator Interactions” course is available today. To learn more about the course, visit the course Web page or call (800) ICAR-USA. For information on I-CAR, visit the I-CAR website.