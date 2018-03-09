Car-O-Liner Approved by Nissan and Infiniti

Car-O-Liner has announced that the following product have been approved by Nissan and Infiniti:

CR200 Short Cycle Steel and Aluminum Spotter

Aluminum Workstation including the CR200 Spotter

NWS 1200 Nitrogen Plastic Welder

Car-O-Liner’s Aluminum Workstation employs the short cycle weld process of the CR200 while utilizing keys, studs and pins for effective dent repairs. It is a complete aluminum dent repair system including carbon fiber pull bars and professional-grade aluminum hammers in an organized tool cart.

Car-O-Liner’s NWS 1200 Nitrogen Plastic Welder applies the most advanced technology for the highest quality repair, complete with a workstation, tools and rod kit.

“Car-O-Liner is proud to be an approved supplier to Nissan and Infiniti,” said Mark Weinmann, OEM account manager for Car-O-Liner. “We are continuously working to innovate and develop OEM approved solutions for the ever advancing collision repair industry.”