Body Shop Business
News/Car-O-Liner
ago

Car-O-Liner Approved by Nissan and Infiniti

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Motor Guard Names PBE Sales Manager

PartsTrader Markets Limited Names Thomas O’Brien Chairman of the Board

Virgin Mary Statue Stolen from Philadelphia Auto Body Shop

ROGO Fastener Co. to Bring Paul of Paul Jr. Designs to NORTHEAST 2018 

Car-O-Liner Approved by Nissan and Infiniti

Clip Job Gone Bad? Frame Separates in Alleged Road-Rage Crash in New Jersey

99-Cent Burgers and the ‘Prevailing Rate’ in Collision Repair

State Farm Earns I-CAR Insurance Gold Class Corporate Status

Aftermarket-Modified Honda Fit that Flunked Todd Tracy’s Crash Tests Would Earn ‘Good’ Rating from IIHS, Shows ‘Somewhat’ Higher Injury Risk

Subaru to Launch Certified Collision Repair Program

Car-O-Liner has announced that the following product have been approved by Nissan and Infiniti:
  • CR200 Short Cycle Steel and Aluminum Spotter
  • Aluminum Workstation including the CR200 Spotter
  • NWS 1200 Nitrogen Plastic Welder
Car-O-Liner’s Aluminum Workstation employs the short cycle weld process of the CR200 while utilizing keys, studs and pins for effective dent repairs. It is a complete aluminum dent repair system including carbon fiber pull bars and professional-grade aluminum hammers in an organized tool cart.
Car-O-Liner’s NWS 1200 Nitrogen Plastic Welder applies the most advanced technology for the highest quality repair, complete with a workstation, tools and rod kit.
“Car-O-Liner is proud to be an approved supplier to Nissan and Infiniti,” said Mark Weinmann, OEM account manager for Car-O-Liner. “We are continuously working to innovate and develop OEM approved solutions for the ever advancing collision repair industry.”
For more information, visit www.car-o-liner.com or email [email protected].
Show Full Article