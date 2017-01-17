Car-O-Liner announced they will be exhibiting in booth no. 3325 at the NADA Convention & Expo, Jan. 27-29, 2017 in New Orleans, showing dealers the best products to maximize productivity in their collision center.

Car-O-Liner’s exhibit will feature live demonstrations of OEM-approved equipment, including the Quick42 frame alignment system with a precise, machine-milled surface that provides the foundation not only for no-slip universal EVO anchoring but also for accurate measuring using the Car-O-Tronic Vision2 electronic measuring system. Stop by to see their Brilliant Solutions Advanced Materials Bay and learn how an effective environment can position a business to reward and retain its top technicians, increasing their efficiency for faster repairs, greater profits and more satisfied employees.

Did you know Car-O-Liner has received comprehensive global OEM approvals that contribute toward safe repair strategies? Find out more through their touchscreen interactive presentation. Car-O-Liner will also display their full line of MIG and spot welders, as well as innovative equipment ideal for repairing aluminum vehicles.

“With vehicles becoming more complex, it’s critical to have equipment that supports multiple vehicle designs,” said Mark Weinmann, OEM account manager for Car-O-Liner. “And with the stringent deadlines to move repairs quickly through the collision center, maintaining a consistent workflow is a necessity. Car-O-Liner products not only meet OEM approval, but are also designed for repair accuracy and efficiency. All of our equipment is technician-friendly to keep your employees working effectively, with less effort and with improved cycle times in order to maximize the return of this important profit center for your dealership.”

Car-O-Liner representatives will also be available in the Snap-on booth (no. 3737) and OEM program partner booth FCA U.S. LLC (no. 2552). To learn more about Car-O-Liner, stop by Car-O-Liner booth no. 3325 at the NADA Expo, visit www.car- o-liner.com, contact your local Car-O-Liner distributor, call (844) 833-9419 or visit the following social media channels: www.facebook.com/carolinercompany, Instagram (@car_o_liner), Twitter (@Car_O_Liner) and www.youtube.com/user/CarOLinerAuto.