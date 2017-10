Car-O-Liner invites SEMA Show attendees to stop by booth No. 11339, where the company will be offering live estimating-process demos.

The live demos will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday of the SEMA Show, and at 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday of the show.

The booth will showcase solutions from Car-O-Liner, Snap-on, Mitchell1, Challenger Lifts and CCC.