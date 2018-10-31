Car-O-Liner Offers Special Promotions in Conjunction with SEMA

Car-O-Liner announced it is offering a free Hex MicroLithium Cordless Screwdriver Kit valued at over $389 to customers who sign an order for one of the company’s “Get Started” packages at the SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2018).

The Get Started packages are designed to make Car-O-Liner equipment affordable for any shop, and include:

Bench Rack and Vision2 X1 measuring system for collision repairs

The PointX system for efficient, accurate blueprinting and estimating

An aluminum repair system, which includes welding and vacuum capabilities, as well as a dent repair work station, allowing shops to start offering aluminum repairs immediately

Car-O-Liner, which is known for it commitment to supplying the latest equipment in the industry, along with in-depth training so its customers can provide safe, accurate and profitable repairs, is sometimes perceived as “out of reach” for some shops. With the Bench Rack and VisionX1 measuring system, shops can Get Started with Car-O-Liner for under $70,000.

Currently, Car-O-Liner is making these packages even more attractive by offering the following special promotions:

Free EVO 2 with wall panel with the purchase of the Bench Rack and Vision2 X1 system (package 1)

$750 off the PointX system (package 2)

Free sander kit and welding helmet with purchase of the aluminum repair system (package 3)

“Now is a great time to invest in the best equipment on the market,” said Tim Garner, national sales manager for Car-O-Liner. “As we’ve said before, the question is not whether you can afford our products, but rather can your shop afford not to use Car-O-Liner. As the industry continues to evolve, the equipment and technical expertise must keep pace with these changes. For example, as aluminum continues to replace steel in today’s vehicles, Car-O-Liner offers aluminum dent repair, MIG welding and immersion vacuums, which is approved by manufacturers with certified aluminum programs. In addition, our PointX measuring system can provide efficient measurements while comparing the readings to our extensive vehicle database, just like our legendary Car-O-Tronic measuring system provides during the frame repair. This is important because the first step in quality repair is accurate measuring.”

Car-O-Liner equipment is widely respected in the industry. Due to its focus on quality, along with the company’s reputation for staying on top of trends in vehicle construction and repair, as well as new materials, the Car-O-Liner brand is OEM-approved by most carmakers, including Acura, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

To learn how to get started with Car-O-Liner’s new, affordable equipment packages and take advantage of these limited-time offers, stop by the Car-O-Liner booth (no. 10839) at SEMA. You can also visit car-o-liner-us.com or call (800) 521-9696.