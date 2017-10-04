Body Shop Business
I-CAR Offers Overview of Blind-Spot Detection Systems

I-CAR has posted a basic explanation of blind-spot detection systems on its Repairability Technical Support portal.

“A key part of being able to diagnose a problem with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is understanding how the system works,” I-CAR explains. “Knowing what is happening inside the system will help you properly diagnose why the system may be failing. This will prevent replacing parts that are not causing the system issue.”

Blind-spot detection systems rely on radar sensors that typically are located behind the rear bumper on each side of the vehicle, I-CAR explains. However, in some vehicles, the sensors might be in a taillight or inside the quarter panel.

The radar sensors send radio waves that are reflected off objects. The time it takes for the radio wave to return indicates the distance, size and direction of the object.

For more, read “Understanding the Blind Spot Detection System” on the I-CAR Repairability Technical Support portal.

