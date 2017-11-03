I-CAR Presents Honors For Exceptional Contributions to Collision Repair Industry

I-CAR announced the winners of its annual I-CAR Awards, which recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

The winners were revealed at a Nov. 1 ceremony in the Paradise Ballroom at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino during the 2017 SEMA Show.

The Russ Verona Award, which honors a business that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry, was awarded to Car Crafters of Albuquerque, N.M.

Car Crafters and owner Jim Guthrie were chosen for their ongoing commitment to training, their support of I-CAR and their work in the community. Car Crafters has been a Gold Class-recognized shop for 26 years. They support collision repair training in the Albuquerque community by hosting the New Mexico SkillsUSA Collision Repair Technology Challenge at one of their shops and providing the equipment for the competition each year.

The Jeff Silver Award honoring an individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth was awarded to Richie Webb of Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance.

Webb has demonstrated support for training for himself and his co-workers, and is actively working to help his company gain Gold Class recognition. He has served as a live and virtual I-CAR course instructor. He further demonstrates his commitment to education by serving on the local automotive advisory committee at Reynolds Community College.

“I-CAR is proud to honor Jim Guthrie and Richie Webb for their significant contributions to the promotion of technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry,” said John Van Alstyne, I-CAR CEO and president. “As the industry continues its rapid change, professionals like Jim and Richie understand how vital proper knowledge and skills are in delivering complete, safe and quality repairs.”