Body Shop Business
Diagnostics/ADAS
ago

I-CAR Provides Primer on Park-Assist Systems

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing Introduces New TEKNA Clearcoat Spray Gun

Chip Foose, International Auto Painters to Join 3M AAD at 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise

Auto Care Association Career Board Now Integrated with Google for Jobs

I-CAR Provides Primer on Park-Assist Systems

Ambassador Supply Featured on No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Dallas Couple Seeking $1 Million from Auto Body Shop that Glued Roof to Car: Lawsuit

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

You’ve Been Slimed! Hagfish Truck Triggers Creepy Collision in Oregon

Anti-Steering Measure Dies After Maine Governor’s Veto

Understanding how advanced driver-assistance systems work is a key aspect of diagnosing problems with the technology – and avoiding replacing parts that aren’t causing the system issues.

On the I-CAR Repairability Technical Support portal, I-CAR explains that there are two types of park-assist systems: park assist and active park assist.

“Park assist uses sensors in the rear and/or front bumper covers to sense the distance between the vehicle and the object,” I-CAR explains. “Active park assist uses the same sensors in the front and rear bumpers. However, there are generally more sensors used.” Typically, those additional sensors are located in the sides of the bumper or in the fender.

While park assist normally only makes a sound and/or displays an image to show the distance between the vehicle and the object, active park assist will engage other vehicle systems to physically park the vehicle.

Park-assist systems typically use ultrasonic sensors, according to I-CAR.

“An ultrasonic sensor uses sound waves to detect the distance to an object,” I-CAR explains. “The sensor sends out and receives the sound wave after bouncing off a detected object. The time it takes for the sound wave to return determines the distance the object is from the sensor.”

For more, read I-CAR’s “Understanding the Park Assist System.”

Show Full Article