I-CAR Welding Training and Certification Now Required for State Farm Select Service Repairers

I-CAR’s Welding Training and Certification program now is a requirement for participants in the State Farm Select Service program.

Through in-shop instruction on welding theory, hands-on practice and coaching, then uniform certification testing, the program equips technicians with the necessary information, knowledge and skills to perform proper welding.

“With vehicles rapidly changing – featuring new advanced technologies and material combinations – it is crucial that we address the growing repair complexities our industry is facing,” said I-CAR CEO and President John Van Alstyne. “Estimates show approximately 69 percent of technicians who weld in collision repair facilities today still lack formal welding training. I-CAR commends State Farm’s commitment to quality repairs and its recognition of I-CAR’s Welding and Training Certification program as the industry standard for quality welding training.”

As a result of the State Farm commitment, Select Service network members will be eligible for I-CAR’s Pro Pricing program, which provides a 10 percent discount on the required training programs. As an added benefit, when more than the minimum required number of technicians at a Select Service facility register, attend and become certified in an I-CAR welding event, each of those certified technicians will receive complimentary access to I-CAR’s Vehicle Technology and Trends 2017 (VT017E01) online course upon certification.

“State Farm believes it’s important for Select Service program network members to have ongoing collision repair education,” said State Farm media specialist Justin Tomczak. “We selected I-CAR since it has the largest network of instructors to deliver training and because of the financial benefit it provides our network facilities. This partnership will further strengthen our repair network’s integrity, efficiency and dedication to our customers.”

Repairers in the State Farm Select Service network are required to complete three Welding Training and Certification programs, each consisting of a four-phase process. The program begins with the Welding Capability & Readiness Assessment of the facility’s gear, equipment and infrastructure (Phase 1). Each program includes in-shop instruction on welding theory (Phase 2), followed by a skills assessment, then intensive hands-on practice with coaching as appropriate (Phase 3). Students are then required to pass a formal welding certification test to I-CAR standards (Phase 4).

Facilities with 10 technicians or less will be required to have at least one technician complete the three programs to maintain their certification, while facilities with 11 or more technicians will be required to have at least two technicians complete the three programs.

I-CAR Welding Training and Certification requirement deadlines, as defined by State Farm for Select Service participants, include:

Completion of Steel GMA (MIG) Welding (WCS03) and Steel Sectioning (SPS05) by the end of 2017.

Completion of Aluminum GMA (MIG) Welding (WCA03) completed by March 31, 2018.

For more information and to register, visit I-CAR.com/selectservicewelding.