Carglass Executives and Customers Visit Symach’s State-of-the-Art Facility in Italy

Symach announced that Carglass executives recently visited its operations in Bologna, Italy.

Guido De Paepe, recently named CEO of Carglass, accompanied Carglass’s top customers to tour the state-of-the-art facility. During the visit, De Paepe held a detailed presentation for the customers to educate them on the Italian equipment, which was recently installed in five branches in Belgium. He talked about how impressed Carglass has been with Symach’s FixStation after the acquisition of 15 additional locations from CARe in Belgium, two of which are already equipped with Symach’s system, and how it’s an important part of Carglass’s long-term growth strategy, which includes offering auto body repair to its customers in Belgium and Luxembourg.

De Paepe also told attendees about the superior quality of the equipment and how he believes it’s the best available in the market for collision repair work. Not only has Carglass found that it has helped them increase the number of repairs in the shops, but it’s also allowing them to perform high-quality repairs more efficiently.

The visit ended with a live demo of how efficiently the FixStation works, which impressed all of Symach’s guests.