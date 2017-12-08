Body Shop Business
Business/Carolinas Collision Centers
Carolinas Collision Centers Opens New Facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

MSO Carolinas Collision Centers announced the opening of a new facility in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The new facility is two miles south of I-40 just off Fordham Boulevard near the University of North Carolina.

“We are honored to now be able to better service the collision repair needs of Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Orange County and surrounding areas” said Jay Jackson, director of business development for Carolinas Collision Centers. “To my knowledge we are the only collision repair provider conveniently located within the city limits of Chapel Hill. We feel fortunate to be able to bring high-quality collision repairs to a community that previously had to travel a good distance to find.”

Carolinas Collision Centers operates 16 body shops in North and South Carolina.

