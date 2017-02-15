Automotive Service Excellence recently announced that Josh McFarlin, I-CAR’s director of curriculum and product development, has been named to the Automotive Training Managers Council (ATMC) Board of Directors.

McFarlin will be serving his first three-year term.

McFarlin has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry and is in his fourth year as I-CAR’s director of curriculum and product development. In his current role, he leads the product development team in the creation of all training materials and works with the rest of the I-CAR leadership team to develop and refine growth strategies for the organization.

Prior to joining I-CAR, McFarlin was curriculum manager at Raytheon Technical Services for eight years, and has served as a service engineer for both Audi AG and Ford, and as heavy line technician and team leader at Greenway Ford in Orlando, Fla.

“I have been a member of the ATMC organization for a number of years and I have watched the membership grow to nearly 200 members strong,” McFarlin said. “I am excited to bring my experience to the table and contribute to the growth of the organization for the betterment of automotive training in our industry.”

For more information about the Automotive Training Managers Council, visit the ATMC website.