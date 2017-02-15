Body Shop Business
News/Automotive Training Managers Council
ago

I-CAR’s Josh McFarlin Named to Board for Automotive Training Managers Council

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

I-CAR’s Josh McFarlin Named to Board for Automotive Training Managers Council

National Safety Council: Vehicle Miles Are Up, and So Are Fatalities

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

Report: Automotive Aftermarket to Hit $486 Billion by 2025

AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Survey Points to ‘Culture of Indifference’ Among Drivers

Bloomberg: Owners of Service King Collision Repair Centers Mulling $2 Billion Sale

ABRA Auto Body & Glass Announces Executive Leadership Promotions, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Owners of Seven California Collision Repair Shops Allegedly Scammed Insurers Out of $560,000

Technical Guides Cover Fundamental Principles of Pneumatic Tools

Collision Repair Education Foundation Offering $200,000 in Grants and Scholarships to Collision Students

 

Automotive Service Excellence recently announced that Josh McFarlin, I-CAR’s director of curriculum and product development, has been named to the Automotive Training Managers Council (ATMC) Board of Directors.

McFarlin will be serving his first three-year term.

McFarlin has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry and is in his fourth year as I-CAR’s director of curriculum and product development. In his current role, he leads the product development team in the creation of all training materials and works with the rest of the I-CAR leadership team to develop and refine growth strategies for the organization.

Prior to joining I-CAR, McFarlin was curriculum manager at Raytheon Technical Services for eight years, and has served as a service engineer for both Audi AG and Ford, and as heavy line technician and team leader at Greenway Ford in Orlando, Fla.

“I have been a member of the ATMC organization for a number of years and I have watched the membership grow to nearly 200 members strong,” McFarlin said. “I am excited to bring my experience to the table and contribute to the growth of the organization for the betterment of automotive training in our industry.”

For more information about the Automotive Training Managers Council, visit the ATMC website.

 

 

Show Full Article