CARSTAR 76 Earns Progressive Insurance Top Gun Award

CARSTAR 76 of Grand Rapids, Mich., has received the Progressive Insurance Top Gun Award for the third quarter of 2017.

This is the eighth consecutive quarter that CARSTAR 76 has been named a Top Gun recipient or runner-up.

Each quarter, Progressive selects one body shop in its network that surpasses all others based on specific criteria. The repairs need to be completed consistently on time and the vehicle returned to the customer on the expected delivery date. To achieve this, shop and office staff must work hard to stay on schedule and maintain a steady pace on the repair of all vehicles.

To control expenses, Progressive also tracks the length of time a customer is in a rental car. This means getting the repairs started immediately upon arrival of the vehicle and getting it back to customer as quickly as possible is critical.

“Customer service and communication with our Progressive adjuster keeps everyone informed and sets proper expectations,” said Mark VanderHout, owner of CARSTAR 76. “Our estimators and technicians relay information about the repair and any additional damage found throughout the repair process as it occurs to aide in the timely repair. The CARSTAR 76 team is proud of this accomplishment and strives to get this award every quarter. Progressive knows that the criteria for this award ensures we all win: Progressive, CARSTAR 76 and our mutual customers.”

CARSTAR 76 was named CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year in 2016.