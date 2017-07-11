CARSTAR 76 in Grand Rapids, Mich., Helps Local Church Group Raise Money for Youth in Africa

CARSTAR 76 Collision in Grand Rapids, Mich., helped raise money for a youth group in Africa, by participating in a carwash fundraiser with the Frontline Bible Church Youth Group.

The June 10 carwash raised $1,000 for a youth group in Malawi, Africa.

CARSTAR 76 provided the location, all the necessary supplies and the “know-how,” while Frontline provided the mission, the drive and the volunteers, youth and parents.

Inspired by the success of the CARSTAR/Frontline carwash, the Malawi group plans to start its own “youth group-supporting” carwash business.

CARSTAR 76 offers its body shop and experience to area non-profits so they can run successful fundraising carwashes. The shop created a map of the facility noting traffic flow and wash stations; tickets for pre-sale; and an SOP showing the number of volunteers at each station, the tools the church group would need and the tasks they would perform.

