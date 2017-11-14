CARSTAR 76 Helps Local Grand Rapids Family Set Sail

CARSTAR 76 of Grand Rapids, Mich., found a new way to connect with their local community this fall – helping a local family set sail in a CARSTAR-branded kayak. They partnered with the Byron Center Chamber of Commerce for its annual Community Expo, but added a unique twist for a kayak giveaway – a popular sport in the Great Lakes region.

Through a Facebook promotion, CARSTAR 76 enlisted contestants, and the winners – Stephen and Andrea Shepherd – were drawn at random.

“The winning family visited us at CARSTAR 76,” said Laurie Ryba-Williams, marketing manager of CARSTAR 76. “They were extremely grateful and very happy to win. Stephen told us his parents have kayaks and live on a lake. Now, their children can’t wait to kayak with their grandparents. It’s great to meet folks in our community and help them have fun and create memories with their families.”

CARSTAR 76 was named CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year in 2016.