CARSTAR Action of Cleveland, Ohio, Undergoes Expansion

CARSTAR Action of Cleveland, Ohio, recently underwent a large expansion project to increase its service to the town of Euclid and surrounding communities. As part of the expansion celebration, Action Owner Tony Perrino hosted the Euclid Chamber of Commerce for a networking event.

CARSTAR Action added 6,000 square feet of space to its already existing body shop, creating a new paint area to increase its production capabilities. With the help of PPG, Perrino purchased all new painting equipment to make that portion of his business more efficient. With the 2,000-square-foot space that was previously occupied with the paint shop, it makes room for his body shop to grow, and he has plans to upgrade that as well.

The most noticeable upgrades for his customers were in the lobby and front office areas. Perrino added a waiting room and rebranded the lobby with fresh CARSTAR colors.

“Everyone loves the upgrades and changes to the shop,” said Perrino. “Customers love the new space, and we added a whole new waiting area for them. We’ve had a lot of great feedback from customers, a lot of people are wowed and can’t believe it’s a body shop. The employees have been extremely happy as well, and I can already see the production numbers going up.”

Perrino hosted 30 members of the Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 7 for its “Coffee Connection” event and gave them a tour of the upgraded facility.

”We are heavily involved in our Chamber of Commerce, and have an employee that sits on several boards,” said Perrino. “We wanted to show them the new space and offices, and get feedback from the local business community. They all seemed impressed, it was a great event.”