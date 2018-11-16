CARSTAR Advantage Collision, Collision Express Open in Virginia

CARSTAR, North America’s largest multi-store network of independently owned collision repair facilities, has announced the opening of CARSTAR Advantage Collision Center, located at 3013 Airline Blvd. Portsmouth, VA 23701 and CARSTAR Collision Express, located at 3705 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412.

Lisa and Mike Black, owners of both CARSTAR Advantage Collision Center and CARSTAR Collision Express, work hard every day to drive facility advancements and ensure customer satisfaction. Mike, having over 15 years of industry experience as a claims manager, understands the importance of strong relationships.

“Having been an independent storeowner for a number of years, I began to see a trend of more facilities joining networks, so I started to do my research,” said Mike Black. “It made the most sense for our team to join the CARSTAR network because of their strong relationships and benefits for independent store owners.”

A massive 20,000 square foot facility, CARSTAR Advantage Collision Center is a highly advanced facility with industry-leading equipment. CARSTAR Collision Express is similar with best-in-class equipment and over 18,000 square footage. Both locations are I-CAR Gold certified and offer premier collision repairs on all makes and models.

“Lisa and Mike Black have the tools already in place at both of their facilities to be a trusted premier collision repair provider for the Portsmouth and Wilmington region,” added Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “Now that they have the boosted support from CARSTAR, the team can continue to thrive and provide their communities with best in class service.”

Lisa and Mike Black look forward to participating in the CARSTAR charitable cause, fighting cystic fibrosis, and aims to join the larger team in its fundraising efforts in the future. Having opened CARSTAR Collision Express even with the most recent hurricane, the team has a lot to be grateful for and are eager to share their gratitude.

CARSTAR Advantage Collision Center

3013 Airline Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23701

(757) 465-7227

Monday to Friday: 8AM – 5PM

CARSTAR.com

CARSTAR Collision Express

3705 Carolina Beach Rd

Wilmington, NC 28412

(910) 769-7797

Monday to Friday: 8AM – 5PM

CARSTAR.com

