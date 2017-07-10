CARSTAR All Line Participates in Annual “Golf Extravaganza”

For the 10th consecutive year, CARSTAR All Line participated in the Annual Bolingbrook (Ill.) Chamber of Commerce “Golf Extravaganza.” Over 122 golfers enjoyed a perfect day for golf at the Bolingbrook Golf Course. The funds raised at the event will be used to increase chamber membership and improve membership services.

“It’s always great to see my fellow business owners and chamber members on such a beautiful day,” said Teresa Kostick, owner of CARSTAR All Line and Bolingbrook Chamber member. “Many of the golfers stopped by the CARSTAR tent to share their stories about their experience at CARSTAR All Line and how they appreciate the great service and quality repair they receive.”

CARSTAR All Line was a hole sponsor and handed out ice water, soda, snacks and CARSTAR t-shirts from the CARSTAR tent. They also held a longest drive contest for both men and women. Each winner was awarded a $50 gift card given at the social hour after the event.

“They made my car look like brand new” was a common theme from the guests at the tent. Many of the golfers explained how Kostick and CARSTAR All Line have always been very generous with local fundraising events.