CARSTAR Announces 24th Location in Seattle Region

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR ARA Collision Seattle, its 24th facility in the Seattle area.

The CARSTAR location is co-owned by CARSTAR multi-store franchise owners Kevin Parsons and Jeff Middleton.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second CARSTAR location together,” Parsons said. “Jeff Middleton and I began our partnership in 2014 with a store in Kirkland and now we have expanded to a store together in Seattle. We’ve been opened for business since May 1 and it’s doing very well. The community has welcomed us and we are excited to provide quality repairs for the area.”

The Seattle location makes eight CARSTAR stores between Parsons and Middleton. They each own three CARSTAR shops individually and two together – including CARSTAR Northwest Collision in Kirkland, Wash.