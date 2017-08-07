CARSTAR Appraisal Opens in Cambridge, Ontario

The LC Group has opened CARSTAR Cambridge Appraisal on Hespeler Road in Cambridge, Ontario.

The store will be a satellite location for the Ridgehill Ford dealership, with all service going to CARSTAR Cambridge.

The LC Group, which owns CARSTAR Cambridge Appraisal and CARSTAR Cambridge, is comprised of Ian Ladd, Peter Chavez, Osmar Nunez and Allen Mattice.

“We know how quickly Cambridge is growing, and the need for additional presence in the city was crucial to better service our customers,” Allen Mattice said. “The success we’ve had at our CARSTAR Cambridge location is a direct result of our devotion to providing premier customer service and expert collision repairs, and we’re committed to exceeding these expectations at our newest location.”

CARSTAR Cambridge Appraisal will offer the same services as CARSTAR Cambridge, including full collision repair, glass repair and glass replacement.

“Allen and the entire LC Group are true professionals who prioritize customer service above all else,” said Jean-Marc Julien, regional development manager for CARSTAR. “This group of like-minded individuals are a wonderful representation of our CARSTAR brand, and we’re so excited to have them on our team and support them as they continue to grow their network.”