CARSTAR Awarded First Place in Omaha Competition

CARSTAR was chosen the 2017 First Place Winner under auto transportation for the category of Body Shop/Collision Center.

The contest was held March 12 thru April 9. Winners were revealed in a special section in the June 4 Omaha World Herald.

“We would like to thank all our loyal customers and friends who voted CARSTAR as one of the top body shops in the Omaha area,” said Margaret Keith, marketing manager for Omaha CARSTAR shops. “We are truly honored.”

Nearly 200 categories were available from auto repair shops to youth sports. Readers voted online to choose their favorites. This is the second year the newspaper has sponsored the competition.

The four Omaha/Lincoln CARSTAR locations are franchises of CARSTAR Auto Body Repair Experts – a part of the Driven Brands family of automotive aftermarket franchise brands. It is North America’s largest Multi-Shop Operator Network of independently owned collision repair facilities with more than 500 locations in 31 states and 10 Canadian provinces.