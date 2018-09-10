CARSTAR Bridgeton, Wentzville Locations Open in Missouri

CARSTAR announced the opening of a new CARSTAR location in Bridgeton, Mo., as well as Wentzville, Mo.

Jon Parmentier, owner of both CARSTAR Bridgeton and CARSTAR Wentzville, is a third-generation repair center owner. Starting his career working at his grandfather’s collision repair facility, helping him with whatever the job of the day was, Parmentier quickly developed an affinity for the industry. He began his training when he was 19 and worked for his grandfather until 2005, when he bought his first collision repair location.

“Having been in the industry for so long, I have seen all kinds of industry change, but it got to a point where I could not keep going it alone, and I needed the support of a larger network to compete in my market,” said Parmentier. “I went to the CARSTAR Discovery Day in Charlotte to learn more about the organization, and it was a breath of fresh air. Knowing that there was a company out there available to help people with questions about their daily tasks in the shop was encouraging and ultimately why we joined CARSTAR – for this additional support.”

CARSTAR Bridgeton is a 3,500-square-foot facility, and CARSTAR Wentzville is an 11,500-square-foot facility. Both locations are fully equipped to provide expert collision repairs on all makes and models, premier customer service and claims assistance. Both locations are working to become I-CAR Gold, an elite accreditation only an estimated 10 percent of all repair centers meet.

“Franchise partners like Jon, who have been in the industry for decades, understand that the industry shift we are currently experiencing is different than past changes,” said Michael Macaluso, president, CARSTAR. “The CARSTAR network provides added support for independent owners like Jon, who can continue doing what they love in the communities they live and work in.”

Growing up in the area, Parmentier is committed to giving back to his community. Supporting the local school districts, police department and chamber of commerce, Parmentier is active in his region.