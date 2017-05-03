CARSTAR Canada Adds Edmonton Facility to Network

CARSTAR Canada has added a new location in Edmonton.

CARSTAR Edmonton Parsons Road is owned and operated by multi-store owner Vinod Patel, who has more than 33 years of experience in the collision repair industry.

The CARSTAR Edmonton Parsons Road location will be operating out of a 13,000-square-foot-facility with capabilities to support large vehicles, trucks and vans. Other services include collision repair, glass repair and the option for valet services.

“We work hard to build a reputation so our customers can trust us with their vehicle repair, and know that it’s done right the first time,” Patel said. “This is why we’ve decided to expand with CARSTAR, because we know they are committed to supporting us in providing expert repairs and providing unparalleled customer service.”

CARSTAR Edmonton Parsons Road offers service in five languages: English, Guajarati, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi. Vinod and his team also are committed to giving back to the community they serve, and sponsor various cultural festivals and local sports teams, CARSTAR noted.

“Vinod and his team provide best-in-class service, by going above and beyond to make the repair process seamless as possible,” said Michael Piper, CARSTAR regional director for Western Canada. “Vinod has worked hard to earn a reputation for offering a superior customer experience coupled with expert repairs, and we are thrilled that he wants to expand his CARSTAR operations in the Edmonton area.”