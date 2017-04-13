CARSTAR Canada Opens Collision Center in Hamilton, Ontario

CARSTAR Canada recently announced the opening of CARSTAR Hamilton Lockwood in Hamilton, Ontario.

Recently passed onto multi-CARSTAR owners the LC Group, the 22,000-square-foot facility supports full collision, body and mechanical repair as well as a towing option.

The LC Group, consisting of Ian Ladd, Peter Chavez and Javier Torres, recently renovated the interior and is in the process of renovating the exterior as well. The LC Group has been working with CARSTAR for over a decade.

“We keep choosing to grow with CARSTAR because they are a trusted and supportive partner with the respected reputation that aligns with our goals and focus on exceptional customer service,” Peter Chavez said.

“The LC Group has been with CARSTAR since the beginning,” added Marc Julien, regional development manager of GTA West and Hamilton/Halton/Niagara. “We’re thrilled that they are continuing to expand, and now they’re finally operating in their hometown of Hamilton.”