CARSTAR Canada Re-Opens Ancaster, Ontario, Facility

CARSTAR Canada announced the grand re-opening of CARSTAR Express Ancaster (Ontario).

Owned and operated by Sam and Rosa Saputo along with their sons, Joe and Paul Saputo, CARSTAR Ancaster Express has been expanded to a 5,000-square-foot facility, which includes a new downdraft spray booth, two frame racks and new frame-measuring equipment.

“We’ve put a lot of work into expanding the offering at CARSTAR Express Ancaster,” Paul Saputo said. “We have the latest and greatest in collision repair equipment and we’re excited to get to work so we can offer Ancaster premier services coupled with outstanding customer service.”

CARSTAR Express Ancaster’s offerings include minor collision repair, auto glass replacement, detailing, reconditioning and paintless dent removal.

“Sam and Rosa joined CARSTAR in the early 1990s, and with the support of Joe and Paul, have been able to grow this family business into a trusted collision repair provider,” said Marc Julien, regional development manager, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara and GTA. “The Saputos are always looking for new ways to update their facility and stay ahead of new technologies, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for them.”